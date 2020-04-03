Franklin Resources Inc. Has $118 Million Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.40% of Iqvia worth $117,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 728,828 shares of company stock valued at $119,608,315. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.65.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.18.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Iqvia (NYSE:IQV)

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC
Docusign Inc Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC
Docusign Inc Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $112.72 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $112.72 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Targa Resources Corp
Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Targa Resources Corp
Aqua America Inc Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC
Aqua America Inc Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $114.17 Million Stake in Trade Desk Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $114.17 Million Stake in Trade Desk Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report