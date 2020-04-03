Franklin Resources Inc. Has $118 Million Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.40% of Iqvia worth $117,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 728,828 shares of company stock valued at $119,608,315. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.65.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.18.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.