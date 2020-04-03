Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 67,333 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 710,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $121,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Insulet by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Insulet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.00 and a beta of 0.86. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $80.43 and a 52 week high of $219.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

