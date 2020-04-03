Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 329,181 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,961,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,181 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Nielsen worth $120,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 48.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 249,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 81,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200,690 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 272,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,719.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

