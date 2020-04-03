Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 20,317 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,022,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,317 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $119,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

