AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320,241 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $117,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.58.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

