Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,023,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $117,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $99.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.92. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.67.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

