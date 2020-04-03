Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,476 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $115,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,643,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after buying an additional 229,860 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $107.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

