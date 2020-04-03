Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,676 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $121,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000.

EFA opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

