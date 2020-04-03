Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 26,772 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,426,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,772 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $122,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $54,180,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 208.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 323,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,744,000 after acquiring an additional 106,029 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,419,000 after acquiring an additional 102,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $7,633,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

RBC stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. Regal Beloit Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

