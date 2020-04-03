Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 259,800 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.41% of Columbia Banking System worth $129,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $26.90 on Friday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

