Franklin Resources Inc. Has $129.55 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,840,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,269 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $129,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $376,271,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,717 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

SLF stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

