Franklin Resources Inc. Has $130.89 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,927 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.81% of TransUnion worth $130,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in TransUnion by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

TRU stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,382 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

