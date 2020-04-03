IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.66% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $139,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $825,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,461,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC opened at $169.77 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.70 and a 200-day moving average of $224.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.70.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

