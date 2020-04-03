Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,412,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,224 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.03% of CAE worth $143,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,785,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,350 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,009,000 after purchasing an additional 149,559 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,610,000 after purchasing an additional 107,634 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,577,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,651,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,054,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,019,000 after purchasing an additional 47,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

NYSE CAE opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Cae Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

