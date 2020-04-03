Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Rockwell Automation worth $174,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,466,000 after buying an additional 104,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after buying an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,135,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after buying an additional 690,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $155,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Vertical Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $149.71 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

