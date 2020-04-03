Franklin Resources Inc. Has $168.82 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $168,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $129.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -120.57, a P/E/G ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.74. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

