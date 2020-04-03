Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 990,816 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,816 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.21% of Cardinal Health worth $178,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

