Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Landstar System by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $93.26 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.24.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

