First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE WBS opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $55.08.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

