Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,057,000 after buying an additional 236,935 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 940,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,109,000 after buying an additional 212,755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 656,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,665,000 after buying an additional 42,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,987,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 477,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,824,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.10.

Shares of AYX opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.04. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 9,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $1,212,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $3,171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,955 shares of company stock worth $68,130,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

