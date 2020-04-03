Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 679.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

RHP opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

