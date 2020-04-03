22,688 Shares in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Turning Point Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,164,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,903,696.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 163,792 shares of company stock worth $8,702,188 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of TPTX opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a current ratio of 29.57.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

