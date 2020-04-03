Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,993 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of CTS worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of CTS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CTS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CTS by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.11. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.46 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.15%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.