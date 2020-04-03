Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 341,285 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,941,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after buying an additional 346,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 621,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 112,375 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $83,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $250,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,340 shares of company stock worth $1,952,405. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of ELF opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -894.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

