Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 50,411 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point lowered Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

