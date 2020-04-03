Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,336 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.25.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $283.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

