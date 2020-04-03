Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 97,406 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 101,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $12.74 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.41 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.