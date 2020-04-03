Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Corecivic worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 620,202 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 710.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 607,824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corecivic in the fourth quarter worth about $5,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,264,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,495,000 after buying an additional 217,468 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corecivic in the fourth quarter worth about $3,746,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:CXW opened at $9.78 on Friday. Corecivic Inc has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.18%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

