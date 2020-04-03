Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 318.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,569 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,585 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,700,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,141,000 after purchasing an additional 281,698 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,550,000 after purchasing an additional 386,394 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,598,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,804 shares in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81.

HDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

