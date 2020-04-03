Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 241.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,164 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Construction Partners worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 728.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROAD opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $874.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. Construction Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

