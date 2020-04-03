Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,905 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Opko Health worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,461 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in Opko Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 910,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Opko Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Opko Health by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 821,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Opko Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 648,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Opko Health from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.74. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,357.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,243,018 shares of company stock worth $3,121,468 over the last three months. 42.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

