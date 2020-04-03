First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

