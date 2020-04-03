First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAK. CWM LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TAK. ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.