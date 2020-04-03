First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,237,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,231,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

