BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $6.65 on Friday. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%.

About BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

