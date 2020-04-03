US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,209 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $1,842,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $1,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

ECOL stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. US Ecology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.35 million. Equities analysts expect that US Ecology Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Romano acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,500 shares of company stock worth $96,010. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

