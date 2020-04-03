6,568 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 625,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,571 over the last 90 days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

