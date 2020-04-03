First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $360,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $7,114,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 59.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 934,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,455,000 after acquiring an additional 347,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Shares of QSR opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

