First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,070 Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Delek US by 22.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period.

Get Delek US alerts:

NYSE DK opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.80. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 839,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James lowered Delek US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.