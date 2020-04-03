First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 2,335,453 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,429,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after purchasing an additional 303,424 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

