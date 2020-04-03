Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 347.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UEIC shares. ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $37.06 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $537.76 million, a PE ratio of 154.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $174.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

