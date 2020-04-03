Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 47,650 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 230.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

