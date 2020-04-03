Credit Suisse AG Has $936,000 Stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 64,861 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 795,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 452.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 276,112 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. P H Glatfelter Co has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $502.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. P H Glatfelter’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

GLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

