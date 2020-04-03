Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 277,219 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 377.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,219 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,587,000 after buying an additional 4,358,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,770,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,429,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after buying an additional 426,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,435,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 369,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $1.10 on Friday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $702.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 72.73%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.