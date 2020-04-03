Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,150 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $34,722,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

