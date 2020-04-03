GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178,429 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GNC were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GNC during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GNC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GNC during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in GNC by 118.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in GNC during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GNC opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.08. GNC Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $470.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.40 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts forecast that GNC Holdings Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

