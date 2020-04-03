Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.31. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

NYSE:TECK opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

