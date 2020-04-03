GoldMoney (TSE:XAU) Trading Up 8.5%

GoldMoney Inc (TSE:XAU)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.06, approximately 172,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 117,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $206.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Get GoldMoney alerts:

GoldMoney (TSE:XAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoldMoney Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldmoney Inc operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold. The company also provides precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax free retirement accounts, and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions; and deals in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers, as well as operates a gold and platinum jewelry online shop.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.