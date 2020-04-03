Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $39.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $908.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 49,908 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 495,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

