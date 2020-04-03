Insider Buying: NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director Jesse D. Bates purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $14,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:NS opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $904.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.20. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,361,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 443,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 270,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 191,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

